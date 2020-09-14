In addition to "WAP" being the most popular song in the world, it's also taken the throne back in the United States, re-earning its #1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 after a two-week lull.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sparked some big-time controversy with the release of their raunchy new single, which is expected to kick off Cardi's album rollout. The music video attracted even more attention when it arrived, allowing the track to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 before being dethroned by BTS. The K-pop group stood tall at the top for two weeks but, this week, they've moved down to #2, allowing room for Cardi and Megan to regain the pole position. With a third week at #1, Cardi B has tied "Bodak Yellow" to get her longest-reigning chart-topper ever.

After a debut at #1 on the Global 200, "WAP" is back at #1 on the Hot 100, which is the United States-exclusive chart. Rounding out the Top 5 are Drake and Lil Durk with "Laugh Now Cry Later," DaBaby and Roddy Ricch with "Rockstar," and The Weeknd with "Blinding Lights."

Elsewhere in the Top Ten are 24kGoldn and iann dior, who move up to #6 with "Mood." This is the highest chart position for either artist.

At #7, Harry Styles clocks in with his summer-friendly hit "Watermelon Sugar". Jack Harlow enjoys the next spot down with his "WHATS POPPIN" remix and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo join DJ Khaled and Drake to close out the final two spots.

Congratulations to all of the artists listed!