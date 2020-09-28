Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have been dethroned from the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, slipping to #2 after BTS took over again with "Dynamite".

The k-pop group has been killing it as of late, dominating with their new summer smash and attracting eyes from all over the world. This marks their third week at #1 with this song. In addition to leading the Billboard Hot 100, BTS is also at the pole position on the Global 200 chart, which takes into account listening trends across the world.

The new chart update for the Hot 100 has Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion moving down one spot with "WAP". Debuting just behind them is Justin Bieber with his new song "Holy", which features Chance The Rapper. Drake and Lil Durk move down another spot to #4 with "Laugh Now Cry Later" and, at #5, 24kGoldn and iann dior crack the Top 5 for the first time in both of their respective careers with "Mood".

The Global 200 chart's Top 5 looks pretty similar, keeping the same three songs at the top, but 24kGoldn and iann dior have the fourth most popular song in the world. At #6 is Internet Money and Gunna's hit record "Lemonade", which features Don Toliver and NAV.

Congratulations to all of the artists that charted. What was your favorite song of the last week?