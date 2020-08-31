The power of K-Pop stans is like no other.

For the last two weeks, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have enjoyed their spot on top of the Billboard Hot 100 with the year's most viral song "WAP." They nearly gave up their position to Drake and Lil Durk, who instead debuted at #2. However, it was just a matter of time before they were dethroned by the kings of the internet, Korean group BTS.

Dominating the trends and the charts, BTS has officially earned their first #1 single with "Dynamite." The latest Hot 100 update was shared by Billboard on Twitter, showing the track at the top of the chart with "WAP" and "Laugh Now Cry Later" following. Already, the tweet has earned over 337,000 retweets, which is crazy and speaks to how powerful the BTS stans are.

This comes off an impressive night for the boy band at the MTV VMAs.

Closing out the Top 5 are the usuals: DaBaby and Roddy Ricch with "ROCKSTAR" and The Weeknd with "Blinding Lights."

Do you think BTS is in for a historic run atop the Billboard Hot 100 or is this just a week-long push? And who do you think can replace them at #1?

Check out the chart update below.