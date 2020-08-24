As expected, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are holding onto the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second-straight week.

In early projections, the Top 5 was basically already laid out, showing that Cardi B was outperforming Drake on streaming and in pure sales and, thus, was likely to stay still at the #1 position on the Billboard Hot 100. That much came to life when the updated chart was revealed today, showing "WAP" all the way at the top once again.

Drake and Lil Durk were not too far behind, starting off at #2 on the chart with "Laugh Now Cry Later." The duo has confirmed that they have more music together. It's possible that, if Drake can maintain momentum on this track, it can surpass Cardi and Megan to steal the top spot next week.

Closing out the Top 5 are three songs that have been dominating for the last few weeks/months. DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's former chart-topper "ROCKSTAR" taps in at #3. The Weeknd continues his momentous run with "Blinding Lights" grabbing onto #4. And Jack Harlow stays in the mix with the "WHATS POPPIN" remix ending up at #5.

Do you think that "WAP" has much more gas in the tank or will we see it start to decline next week?