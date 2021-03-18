Cardi B released her earth-shattering single "WAP" in August 2020, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and it's been at the center of many conversations since then. The video, which is ridiculously explicit, has angered hundreds of conservative Americans on the internet, including Candace Owens, who threatened to sue Cardi for defamation on Twitter this week.

Following the television debut of "WAP" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, the same folks that were outraged over the song's lyrics and video whined and complained about the sexual nature of Cardi and Megan's performance. They have been accused of "ruining American society" and "glorifying prostitution" in the last few days over the raunchy choreography.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

With an outstanding number of videos and posts being made about "WAP" all this time after its initial release, Cardi B has been enjoying herself as she enters heated conversations with people who seemingly want her to be de-platformed for her performance. Uploading one particular video of a woman crying during her reaction to the performance, Cardi and Megan both called out the YouTuber for overreacting.

"Really? Over Wap?" asked Cardi B in her caption. The video shows a woman in distress over her Grammy performance, speaking about what type of content is appropriate for children to watch. "She keep wiping her eyes and it ain’t even no damn tears," added Megan Thee Stallion in the comments.



Instagram

On Twitter, Cardi has been even more active in fighting back against the critics, specifically going on a cyber-attack on Candace Owens, who has been hitting right back.