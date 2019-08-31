Every now and then we have to post an adorable photo of celebrities and their children because, well, it's just too cute to pass up on. As such, the chosen post of the day goes to Cardi B and her beautiful baby girl Kulture who enjoyed some mommy and daughter time recently. Cardi B proudly shared via her socials a glimpse of the moments the two shared with a photo of the duo's feet which were covered by identical pink slippers. The precious moment was well received by Cardi's 50.1 million followers who all posted heart eyes comments along with positive messages for the starlet and her daughter. The image was accompanied by the caption: "Me and mine." Cue in the teary eyes.

Aside from this, the latest news surrounding Cardi B consisted of her involvement in French Montana's next album which is expected to release on November 9th. The album itself is expected to also involve Drake, Post Malone, and Diddy. Thus, in case you were wondering, the answer is yes -- Cardi B remains booked and busy. Though, from the recent post, she happily shows that she ensures to find time for her beloved daughter.