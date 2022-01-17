Twinsies! Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina may only be sisters, but that's never stopped them from dressing up in similar outfits to help them look even more alike. On Sunday, January 16th, each starlet dropped off a post to their respective Instagram page, showing off their latest OOTD.

"You spin, I spin, you throw five, I throw ten @hennessycarolina," the mother of two captioned her post, which has since been double-tapped over 4 million times. Carolina's photo saw her and her older sister seated on a grey couch, serving some major attitude as they pose for the camera, necks dripping in diamonds.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"My Ride Or Die Since Day 1 @iamcardib," she captioned the upload. While Cardi opted for a bright blonde wig, the 26-year-old wore her hair in a sleek black updo, bangs and edges laid. They both styled their white square-neck crop tops with Chanel pants – Bardi's blue in colour, and Carolina's a bright pink shade.

As DailyMail notes, the sisters first rose to fame after appearing on 12 episodes of Love & Hip-Hop: New York, spanning from 2016-2018.

The article also reports that Carolina has been very helpful with her sister's two children. "I'm always low-key when I'm with my niece, I love spending quality time her," she wrote last September.

"I be hands-on with my niece all the time usually my clothes, hair and makeup ends up getting messy with paint/slime or playing for hours by the end of the day I look a hot mess. [I don't care] as long as we spend our real quality time together...I'll always be here for you to love and protect and be the best auntie for you."

Speaking of the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker's kids, earlier today, she tweeted that she's seriously considering getting a face tattoo of her son's name – read more about that here.









[Via]