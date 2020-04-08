It was just a few days ago when a fan came for Cardi Bnot doing enough to support frontline workers in the Coronavirus pandemic but it appears the Bronx-bred rapper was waiting it out to prove them wrong. TMZ reports Cardi B has teamed up with frequent collaborators Fashion Nova to give away $1M in total to families who have been impacted by the coronavirus. Cardi and the fashion line will give away $1K an hour starting today until May 20th.

The Fashion Nova Cares initiative is trying to put that money in the hands of families who are in need of relief at this point. With the bleak prediction of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. and the world put on pause, Richard Saghian, the founder of Fashion Nova, explained the importance of taking care of those in need right now.

"People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families," he said. "We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the Coronavirus."

He added, "Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will provide people with necessary relief to help them get through this crisis. As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need.”

Governments across the States have offered financial assistance but there's been backlash regarding when the money would be able to get there. Fashion Nova and Cardi are directing people to fashionnova.com/cares where they can sign up by sharing their stories. They'll then choose 24 people a day.

