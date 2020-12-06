Cardi B says she is surprisingly shy around male artists and it's one of the biggest reasons she hasn't collaborated with more.

“The thing is, I’m shy and really shy to reach out to male artists, to be honest with you," she said in an interview with Billboard, after being named the Woman of the Year. "That’s why a lot of collabs that I want, I haven’t gotten yet because I’m scared to reach out. I always get a little star-struck. I’ll be thinking I’m corny, even though I’m funny.”

Cardi still collaborates with female artists quite regularly. For her massively successful single, "WAP," from earlier this year, she paired up with Megan Thee Stallion.

“When it comes to me writing or putting ideas of my personal life in the music I get really shy,” she said. “When I perform songs like ‘Be Careful’ or ‘Ring’ I usually close my eyes because I get really shy about showing that lovey-dovey side. Even to my engineer, I start giggling… like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t. This is so embarrassing,’” she continued in the Billboard cover story.

One male artist who Cardi was not shy about connecting with is Migos rapper Offset, with whom she shares a child, Kulture.

