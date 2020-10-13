After getting lit all weekend in celebration of her 28th birthday spent with friends, lavish gifts, and potentially soon-to-be-ex-husband, Offset, Cardi B slipped up and accidentally posted a selfie showing her entire breasts to her Instagram Story. The selfie was swiftly deleted, but not before it was seen by thousands of people.

After rumors that the photo had somehow been posted to her story without her knowledge, and that Cardi planned to sue whoever posted it, Cardi clarified that it was, indeed, her own doing. "I did not post no story about me suing nobody ….nobody to be sued for," Cardi wrote, "It was my fuck up...shit happens."

It appears Cardi has already moved on from the incident, but the internet is predictably dragging it on for all it’s worth. While there are plenty of hateful comments targeting her, there has also been a wave of support -- one that's birthed an entire new hashtag to go along with the initial (accidental) trend: #BoobsOutForCardi. Women are showing their support for Cardi, quite literally, by sharing their own selfies.

Check out a few reactions below.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In other news, a rumored collab between Cardi and her longtime adversary, Nicki Minaj seems to be brewing. Get the full scoop here.