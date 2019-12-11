Offset was the victim of a social media hack that had people thinking he was making moves to cheat on Cardi B again. Considering his past infidelity, the accusations weren't too surprising but when his Twitter account sent out a number of outrageous tweets it was clear that his social media platforms had been compromised.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

It looks as though another well-known name has become a victim of being hacked since model Cara Delevingne's Twitter sent out a false update of her relationship status that as quickly deleted 20 minutes after. Cara and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson have been dating for close to two years and while things are going great between the two, a recent tweet suggested otherwise. "Me and Ashley broke up," the message read. E! confirms that the tweet was not from the 27-year-old.

Cara was previously asked why she's been hesitant in discussing her relationship with Ashley in press interviews.

"Because it's sacred," she said. "I get why people care so much, and I don't want to be so secretive that people think I'm ashamed of anything. But I've never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I'm not going to not be proud.