Rumored couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have kept their relationship pretty hush-hush. Speculation began in 2017 that the two may be an item when they were photographed walking hand in hand together in New York City. Well, the Pretty Little Liars actress just uploaded a nude black and white photo to the gram and Delevingne joined the comment section for a sweet exchange between herself and her alleged boo.

The photograph is of Benson in the buff with knee-high boots on and a jacket slanted off of one of her shoulders, covering her more censored areas. Her back is exposed with a glimpse of side-boob as she turns around looking into the camera from over her naked shoulder.



Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In the comments, Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, commented with the surprise emoji on the sexy photograph which prompted Cara to write, "@rachelbrosnahan tell me about it." Benson responded to Delevingne's comment saying, "@caradelevingne I love you," including a heart emoji in the message. On a close-up of Benson's face from the same black and white photoshoot, Delevingne commented "My (heart)." It would seem that the feeling is mutual.

Months back when homophobic trolls were all up in Ashley's comments with one even saying that she "should stay away from that devil" and that she should get a "religious man", Cara responded to him with, "You are fucking disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this shit to my face instead pathetically hating through Instagram. I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy in your lives and have far too much time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy." Well said.