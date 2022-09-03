A$AP Rocky, Antonio Brown, and Kanye West are all busy men. A$AP's been focused on battling a lawsuit brought against him in regards to a shooting in Hollywood. Antonio Brown has reportedly been trying to find a new NFL team to join. Kanye's been ranting on Instagram at all hours of the day.

So it should be no surprise that the three celebrities forgot to move one of their cars. According to TMZ, the 1970s station wagon which the three had been driving around in a while back just got towed out of an L.A. neighborhood.

Apparently, the vehicle had been parked illegally for months, collecting citation after citation. The car looked like it had been all but forgotten as TMZ filmed it getting hooked up to a tow truck.

The car was used earlier this year for what looked like a music video shoot which featured Kanye, Antonio Brown, and A$AP Rocky. The video's yet to be released, but photos from the shoot have been circulating on social media. It isn't known which of the three men own the car, if any of them.

The parking violations are probably on the bottom of A$AP Rocky's list of legal concerns. The New York rapper has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm after he allegedly fired multiple shots at his former friend A$AP Relli.

Kanye, meanwhile, has been working with a different A$AP Mob member. A$AP Bari recently previewed Kanye's newest Yeezy GAP collection on Instagram.

Check out some of the pictures from the now-towed car below.

