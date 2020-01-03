Mollie Fitzgerald had a small role in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger starring as “Stark Girl." The 38-year-old's acting career is now behind her as she's been charged with fatally stabbing her mother, Page Six reports. According to the publication, Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald was found dead inside her home with a stab wound.

“A 38-year-old white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” police detailed. “This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department.” Details on why Mollie killed her mother have yet to be released. Patricia, 68, was reportedly about to move back to Kansas City after living outside of Houston for most of her life.

Patricia's brother Gary detailed how saddened and taken back he is from the death of his sister, not discussing his nieces role in the murder. “We were shocked,” he said. “It doesn’t matter the circumstances – the loss of a sister is what it’s all about.”

Mollie is behind bars on a $500,000 bond and is facing second-degree murder charges. She's expected to be arraigned Thursday, January 2nd.