Ewing Athletics has another dope sneaker collaboration in the works, coming on the heels of the "Death Row Records" Ewing 33 Hi and the "Ace Ventura" colorway designed by sneaker customizer, Mache.

For their next project, Ewing Athletics has teamed up with Capone-N-Noreaga for a limited edition Ewing Rogue inspired by the artwork of their 1997 album, "The War Report."

Ewing War Report Rogue/Ewing Athletics

The black and red CNN collab comes equipped with a camo print appearing on the crossing straps, as well as portions around the toe and tongue. "CAPONE" and "NOREAGA" are spelled out across the heels in yellow, in place of the traditional EWING text, while "WAR REPORT" is spelled out across the tongues. Additional details include a grey speckled midsole, yellow grenade lace dubraes and yellow "ROGUE" text on the velcro strap enclosure.

The Ewing War Report Rogue, retailing for $140, will release in very limited numbers next Tuesday, June 11 in sizes 5-16 on ewingathletics.com. On that night, both rappers will be in attendance at SOBs in NYC to met fans and autograph shoes. Doors open at 8PM to the public for that event. Click here for more details.

