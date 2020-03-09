mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Capolow Shares "Room 304" Project

Milca P.
March 09, 2020 03:13
Room 304
Capolow

Listen to Capolow's newest project.


Oakland's Capolowhas made a considerable splash in recent times as his profile increases with the growing success of his "Outta Sight" track along with a strong look on Kamaiyah's Got It Made project. Since then, the Bay Area hopeful has emerged as a strong voice rising from the region.

On Room 304, Capolow goes for 16 tracks, bringing in featured talent from the likes of Gupadad 4000, Philthy Rich, Yungeen Ace, and Murdock among others. 

The new project precedes a short run of live shows from Capolow as he preps for a supporting run alongside Luh Kel during three March dates across California before performing on the Cookies Brand Smoker's Club lineup with the likes of Tory Lanez and Lil Baby.

Listen to Room 304 below.

MIXTAPES Capolow Shares "Room 304" Project
