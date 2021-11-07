mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Capolow Is Enamored By A Mystery Woman On "Nirvana"

Alexander Cole
November 07, 2021 14:54
439 Views
03
0
Image via CapolowImage via Capolow
Image via Capolow

Nirvana
Capolow

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
31% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Capolow returns with some lowkey vibes on the track "Nirvana."


Oakland artist Capolow has been coming out with a plethora of dope tracks as of late and he is always giving his fans a multitude of different vibes. The artist is certainly versatile when it comes to his sound, and recently, he came through with a plethora of new songs, including a smoother more low-key joint called "Nirvana."

With this track, Capolow croons about a mystery woman that he is lusting after. She appears to be some sort of stripper who is simply involved in the profession to pay off her tuition. From being flown out to enjoying the success of her lifestyle, Capolow seems to be enamored by the woman's energy. It's a pretty fun track, and you can stream it down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She's in class all day
To pay tuition she's in clubs all night
Used to see her at [...] stripping in the Bay
Now she be on the Interstate trying to catch a plane

Capolow
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  0
  439
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Capolow new song new music nirvana
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Capolow Is Enamored By A Mystery Woman On "Nirvana"
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject