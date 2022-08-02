Well over a year after the historic January 6th riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol last January, one of the many "patriots" involved with the attack has been sentenced.

On Monday (August 1), it was reported that 49-year-old Guy Reffitt will spend over seven years in prison after being found guilty on five separate charges back in March. As Complex notes, they include transport of a firearm in support of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

The Justice Department had hopes of the criminal receiving a 15-year sentence, specifically noting that he engaged in an act of domestic terrorism.

At the time of the attack, Reffitt travelled from Texas to Washington, D.C. carrying rifles, handguns, and ammunition with him in his vehicle. When he attempted to storm the Capitol, he had a pistol and zip ties in his possession, and he made a video dropping the names of those he intended to harm last winter.

"I just want to see Pelosi’s head hit every f*cking stair on the way out," the Texan told his camera on that fateful day, adding that he hoped to see unpleasantries unfold for Mitch McConnell as well.

Reffitt apologized to District Judge Dabney Friedrich in an attempt to appeal, also mentioning that he's no longer affiliated with any groups who had aspirations of overthrowing the last election. On top of that, the 49-year-old admitted to being a "f*cking idiot" on January 6th.

"Mr. Reffitt’s reluctance to admit early that his behaviour is illegal is concerning," Friedrich said ahead of the sentencing. "And I want to be very clear…under no legitimate definition of the term ‘patriot’ (does) Mr. Reffitt’s behaviour on and around January 6 fit the term. It is the antithesis of the word."

The rioter was ultimately sentenced to 87 months in prison, followed by three years of probation, mandatory mental health treatment, and a $2,000 restitution payment.

