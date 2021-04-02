The United States Capitol building has--rightfully so, been under increased protection since the violent attempted siege that left five dead occurred on January 6th. The risk of further attacks has since loomed over federal buildings throughout the nation's capital since then. One US Capitol Police officer has died and another one is injured after a suspect rammed his vehicle into a police barrier outside the building on Friday (April 2) in another heinous act of violence.



Win McNamee/Getty Images

Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters that the suspect was killed during the attack after being shot by nearby officers, allegedly exiting his vehicle wielding a knife in hand. Pittman also notes that the suspect had not been on the radar of the U.S. Capitol police before the attack and denied the existence of an ongoing threat in connection to the incident.

A senior congressional aide and a US Capitol Police source also told CNN that after the suspect rammed his vehicle into the police barricade on Constitution Avenue before then exiting the car brandishing a knife. The Capitol police responded by shooting the suspect and taking him into custody. One officer passed away from injuries he sustained after being struck by the vehicle, while another remains in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials also told CNN that at least one officer was stabbed during the incident. "(US Capitol Police) is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along (Constitution) Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," USCP said in a tweet Friday.

The building currently remains on lockdown as the investigation behind the violent attack continues. The officer has been identified as Officer William "Billy" Evans.

We'll keep you updated on any subsequent developments.

[via]