Capella Grey Remixes Song Of The Summer "Gyalis" With Chris Brown & Popcaan

There were two very clear contenders for Song Of The Summer this year: "Essence" and "Gyalis." The two records could be heard blasting through car speakers all summer long, with "Gyalis" making a strong impact on New Yorkers. Over the last few weeks, there were rumblings that an even bigger remix of the song would be coming, and it has officially arrived with Capella Grey sharing the official rework with Chris Brown and Popcaan.

Refusing to let the hype die down, Capella Grey has come through with the "Gyalis" remix, starting off the record the same way he initially did before allowing room for Chris Brown to interpolate his flows and bring his own magic. Popcaan also jumps on for the final verse, fitting perfectly with the song.

Check out the official "Gyalis" remix below and let us know if you like this better than the original.

Quotable Lyrics:

She don’t wanna go tonight

She don’t wanna be alone

She would rather me turn off my phone

Don’t take my eye off her

Take her out the clothes that I bought her

She want me to live up to the hype

But she don’t wanna share me