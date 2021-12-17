Capella Grey Might Have Another One With "Talk Nice"

Capella Grey has his sights set on becoming the voice of the next decade and while his goals seem ambitious, they are definitely attainable. After seeing how the Bronx-raised recording artist impacted his city with the release of "Gyalis," which was a song of the year candidate in New York, the 26-year-old is back with another short-and-sweet single, dropping his follow-up "Talk Nice" on Friday (December 17).

With a smooth mid-tempo Pelea Jibara sample, the self-produced record follows in the same steps as Capella's previous hit "Gyalis," clocking in at just under two minutes and leaving something to be desired by the listener. This formula seems to definitely be working for the rising star.

Capella recently capped off his phenomenal year with a spot on HNHH's Breakout Artists of 2021 list. We also interviewed him for Day 4 of our 12 Days of Christmas series, which you can check out here.

What do you think of his new single "Talk Nice?" Let us know in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

Don't even gotta say when I'm in town, she know

Don't know her sign but she wanna fuck with a Leo

We got it litty out of nothin' now

Went from overlooked to overbooked

Now, they gotta talk nice

Yikes, that's tough

Now, they wanna switch and readjust (Ohh)

They was tryna act like they didn't know us

Now that price going up, they could stay there