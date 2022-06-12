Capella Grey and Ty Dolla $ign Vibe On "OT"

We all know Capella Grey can make some great music for the summer season. His track "Gyalis" was a contender for the song of the summer in 2021, and now it looks like he's trying to out-do himself.

On the silky smooth "OT," Capella joins forces with Ty Dolla $ign. Ty proves to be a perfect match for Capella, and the two trade bars crooning over a G-funk-inspired beat. The lyrics from both artists focus on keeping a relationship low-key and reveling in a casual romance. Ty's verse especially brings a tropical mood: he sings of Tulum, Caribbean water, weed, and gin and juice. The song is drenched in autotuned vocal runs, washing over you like a warm breeze.

Capella Grey's been dropping some singles here and there since his last collection of songs, the 2020 Quarantape Vibe 1. He collaborated with Nija on "Confujawn," and brought Chlöe onto a "Gyalis" remix (or, as it's labelled, "shemix"). In an interview with HNHH, Grey said he disliked music in 2021. Here's to a brighter 2022.

Check out the song below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Why would I take a shorty OT?

There's already shorties OT

Why would I bring sand to the beach?

When they're all on me and they're all OD

Freak she wan' freak, she call it networkin'

She can't believÐµ she seein' me in person