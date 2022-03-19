Capella Grey & Nija Come Together For Gorgeous New Track "Confujawn"

Back in the summer of 2021, Capella Grey burst onto the scene with his track "Gyalis," which eventually became a smash hit. Since then, fans have been keeping tabs on the artist, and he has yet to disappoint with his new songs. In fact, Capella Grey came out with a new effort on Friday, this time featuring the likes of r&b powerhouse Nija.

This song is yet another example of Grey's incredible songwriting as we get some immaculate vibes that showcase his fantastic singing ability. Grey and Nija have some amazing chemistry here, and it is very nice to hear Grey alongside a female voice. If you are a fan of the artist, or simply a new listener, this is going to be a great track.

You can stream the new song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

No more games, we gettin' older

I told you no more lookin' over my shoulder, that's over

You still gon' come over

So I can make you come over and over again

Oh-oh, oh-oh, I'm still gon' sweat you, oh, you fire (Fire)