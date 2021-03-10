Capcity Connects With Benny The Butcher On "Poor Livin' Rich"

CapCity's speaking for the hustlers on the corner with every single release. The rapper returned this week with a brand new collaboration alongside Griselda and B$F head honcho Benny The Butcher titled, "Poor Livin' Rich." The aura of grimey New York rap is all over this record as the Far Rockaway rapper and the Buffalo MC tackle Sincere Noble's hypnotic sample-based production with street tales and lavish flexes.

Benny The Butcher's been gearing up for the release of his follow-up to the Harry Fraud collaborative tape, The Plugs I Met. After dropping off the B$F tape and Burden Of Proof, the Griselda rapper will be continuing his hot streak with the project's release on March 19th. Keep your eyes peeled for that and peep Benny's collab with CapCity below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's the truth that I walk in the booth and Hail Mary

Set one up for my kingpin sittin' in jail, buried

Life played out the way it's supposed to

To go through, hell and back, that pressure'll mold you

It make the weak get emotional