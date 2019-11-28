As the rise of marijuana legalization continues, so are the options for food that comes dosed up with THC or any given component of the beloved plant. The latest offering to hit shelves is none other than cannabis-infused gravy and we're absolutely here for it. Kiva is the cannabis company in California that has brought this new infusion to life just in time for the holidays when gravy will be pouring at many dinner tables in the state.

"This cheeky take on a normally mundane holiday staple features a groundbreaking, fast-acting technology that allows for faster THC absorption. Awkward family dinner conversation? In just under 15 minutes you’ll start feeling the effects, so you can sit back, relax, and let the holiday cheer wash over you," the company writes.

The gravy promises "cutting-edge technology" that bypasses the lengthy trip of edibles by the gravy being absorbed through the stomach as opposed to your liver. "Kiva’s gravy offers one of the fastest-acting and most bioavailable cannabinoids available in edibles today," they added.

Kiva also plans on releasing the same fast-acting component to their Hot Cocoa that will be arriving in December. “Fast-acting edibles technology is an exciting industry innovation because it has the potential to change the way people use edibles, breaking down the barriers to entry,” Kiva's Co-Founder and CEO Scott Palmer said.