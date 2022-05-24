Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have built quite the rivalry over the years. The two boxers are legends in their own right and they have already fought twice before. The two men tied their first match and in the second fight, Alvarez came out on top. Since that time, fans have been asking for a rematch. Trilogy fights are always a lot of fun and while they don't happen often, the prospect of them is always something to watch out for.

Well, lucky for us, Canelo and GGG agreed to a trilogy fight just a couple of years ago. The official date for the fight had not been set, however, there were plans to secure a date and venue sometime in 2022. Now that Alvarez is fresh off of his first loss in years, now is a great time for Canelo to revisit his rival.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to DAZN, these two will be back in the ring as of September 17th of this year. This should come as great news to the boxing world as it means we will finally get another high-level matchup that was made specifically to appease hardcore boxing fans. It is definitely going to be a different bout than the first two especially since both men are older and wiser.

