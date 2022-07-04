Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will be fighting against each other on September 17th in what will be the third fight in their historic rivalry. As many boxing fans know, the first match between these two was a draw, while the second match ended being a victory for Alvarez. Since that time, these two fighters have continued their successful careers, and now, they are back to settle the score, once and for all.

Leading up this fight, Golovkin has been talking a lot about Canelo and not necessarily in the best light. It is very clear that these two do not like each other very much, and moving forward, Canelo is ready to lay down the beats. During an interview with TMZ, Canelo made it clear that his goal is to punish GGG in every way possible.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

"He's a f***ing a**hole," Canelo said. "He's not honest. He pretends to be a good person and be different but he's not. [...] He talks a lot of s*** about me. He'll say, 'I respect him, his career.' And, other part, 'He's an embarrassing boxer, he's embarrassing for Mexican boxing.' I hate that motherf***er because of that."

Alvarez went on to say that he hopes it is a very short fight in which he comes out on top with a knockout. Fans are expecting a strong finish from Alvarez and since he's expected to win, there is definitely some pressure to perform.

Let us know who you think is going to come out on top, in the comments section down below.

