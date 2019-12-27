Canelo Alvarez is one of the biggest and best fighters in the world. Pound for pound, there aren't too many athletes who could take him on in the ring. With that being said, there are many people out there who want to fight him, just so they can see if he's truly beatable. Canelo has beat down some of the most formidable fighters in boxing and now, UFC fighters are trying to get a crack at him. One of those fighters is none other than Jorge Masvidal.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Alvarez was asked about Masvidal and whether or not he would be down to fight him. If these two were to duke it out, there would be plenty of money involved so as you can imagine, Alvarez was pretty down. "For business, why not," he said.

Masvidal has recently become a superstar in the UFC thanks to his vicious takedown of Ben Askren. He is one of the most marketable faces in the sport right now and Dana White is finally catching on. We're not sure his street fighting style would work against Canelo although it would definitely make for some compelling television.

Would you want to see these two fight and if so, who would win? Let us know in the comments below.