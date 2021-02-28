Canelo Alvarez had a massive night on Saturday as he quickly defeated Avni Yildirim in a three-round TKO that allowed him to march forward in the super middleweight division. Following this match, Alvarez will get to go up against the likes of Billy Joe Saunders, which is certainly going to be an improvement as far as opponents are concerned. It feels like Alvarez is running out of guys to challenge him, but alas, he marches forward.

Following last night's fight, Alvarez was in the ring for his post-match interview, when he was interrupted by two guys in Jake Paul shirts standing behind him. No one really knows where these guys came from and how they got into the ring, although Alvarez caught on to what was happening and promptly told them to get out. The two men obliged and immediately left the ring with their heads hanging in shame.

What makes this situation funnier is the fact that Alvarez has been critical of the Paul brothers in the past, saying that they are cheapening boxing with their antics. These two fans obviously took offense to this and figured they would try and ruin Canelo's moment to the best of their ability. In the end, they failed.

