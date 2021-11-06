This past week, Kamaru Usman came out and said that he would like to someday fight against the likes of Canelo Alvarez. The UFC superstar says that they should do the fight while they are still in their primes, instead of doing it when they are much older. Of course, many boxing fans did not care for this as they know that Usman would get crushed by Canelo if they ever got into the ring.

As we reported yesterday, Alvarez was very dismissive of Usman saying that the UFC fighter was looking for a payday. A few hours later, Alvarez got to expand on his thoughts, where he noted that he doesn't want to fight Usman because it would do nothing for the legacy he has already carved out for himself.

Al Bello/Getty Images

"I don't see. It doesn't make sense for me. I want to make history in boxing, and I don't see anything right there," Canelo said. UFC fighters have been trying to get into boxing over the past year, and in the case of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, it hasn't yielded very much success. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Alvarez wants no parts in this.

Canelo remains one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time, and for now, only other boxers are in his crosshairs.

