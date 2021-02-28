Everyone knows that Canelo Alvarez is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and on Saturday, he proved it once again as he took down Avni Yildirim in a super middleweight title fight. Alvarez was dominant from the beginning and in the third round, Alvarez was able to knock Yildirim to his knees. Eventually, Yildirim called off the fight following the third round, which led to a TKO win for Alvarez that brought his overall record to 55-1-2.

Following the fight, Alvarez spoke about the win and what it took to come away victorious. As one can imagine, Alvarez was all business, and now, he is looking forward to his next challenger, Billy Joe Saunders.

"I come here to do my job," Alvarez said. "I come to win, and I come to make history. I feel strong, fast, and comfortable (at 168). I'll fight anyone. I always fight the best. It doesn't matter. I had to fight against Yildirim to unify 168."

Ever since losing to Floyd Mayweather seven years ago, Alvarez has looked extremely hungry, and it's safe to say that he is well on his way to sixty wins, which would be a massive accomplishment.

Tim Warner/Getty Images