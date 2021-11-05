Kamaru Usman will be going up against Colby Covington on Saturday, and fans can't wait to see how the rematch will go down. The title is on the line, and Usman is determined to go out and prove to the world that he is still the best in his weight class. Having said that, however, Usman is still interested in other endeavors, including boxing. For instance, Usman told DAZN that he wants to go up against Canelo Alvarez, who also fights this Saturday.

“It only makes sense because we’re in an era to where people want to be entertained," Usman said. “So, in order to entertain people, when have we in history ever seen the two pound-for-pound fighters in the world in combat sports at the top of their prime, when have we ever seen them compete? It never happened. Either man waits for the other one to get old. It’s rarely ever really happened. But it’s either that both are out of their prime, both are old … it’s never been done."

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Leading up to Alvarez's fight against Caleb Plant, Canelo was asked about Usman and whether or not he would ever contemplate such a fight. Alvarez seemingly dismissed Usman right out of the gate, saying "payday" before moving on. Clearly, Alvarez sees what Usman is trying to do, and he wants no parts.

Alvarez has been a stern critic of novelty fights and it doesn't like his outlook on the matter is going to change, anytime soon. If he were to get in the ring with Usman, he would probably win within just a few rounds.