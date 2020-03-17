Over the past few days, we haven't gotten very much good news in the world of sports. Pretty well everything has been cancelled and fans are having to resort to watching old games. Needless to say, it's a sad state of affairs and people are starting to get fed up of it all. Combat sports have been trying to continue on but for now, it looks like everything has been delayed. Regardless, it hasn't stopped some boxing promoters from trying to negotiate new fights.

According to Lance Pugmire of The Athletic, it has been announced that Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have agreed to a trilogy match to take place in September of 2020, should everything go smoothly. This is huge news especially when you consider how great the first two fights were.

For those who don't remember, the first match ended in a draw while the second bout was a majority decision win for Alvarez. Alvarez remains one of the elite pound for pound fighters in the world while Golovkin still has plenty of fight left in him. When these two duke it out, it will certainly be a great spectacle for boxing fans.

Let us know in the comments below who you think is going to win.