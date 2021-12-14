Candace Parker could not have asked for a better 2021. Along with winning her second WNBA Finals with her hometown Chicago Sky and being a cover athlete for NBA 2K22, Candace is now expanding her family.

On Dec. 14, Candace posted an Instagram photo of her and her wife on vacation celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary with Candace's daughter Lailaa: "Happy Anniversary! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby….To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together. Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I’m wrong. I LOVE YOU. I appreciate you, I value you and what we have."

In the photos used in the post, her wife Anna Petrakova has a clear baby bump, as she continued to explain they were expecting a child: "We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!"

She praised her wife, who was a former professional basketball player overseas, as they look forward to having a child together: "You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart!) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!"

Candace had her first child Lailaa with former NBA player Shelden Williams, who she divorced in 2016. Now, with a new spouse, she will raise her second child.

Check out Candace Parker's heartwarming post below.