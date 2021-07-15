Chrissy Teigen's world turned upside down after she was dragged into a bullying scandal this year. The entertainer allegedly sent rude messages to fashion designer Michael Costello and model Courtney Stodden, which were leaked, prompting immediate backlash for Teigen. A few weeks have gone by and Teigen says she's been dealing with depression after being canceled by the public -- she shared a lengthy post on Wednesday night about her mental health.

"Iiiii don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life," she wrote on a picture of her sitting on the couch at home. "Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks.

There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow. All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day. I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent shit anymore! If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u."