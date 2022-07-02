Back in May, Patrisse Cullors, an activist and one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter Movement, took to Instagram to explain what had taken place outside of her home. According to her, Candace Owens, a conservative influencer, showed up in her neighborhood. Cullors claimed that Ownes, accompanied by a camera crew, was "demanding" that she come outside and answered her questions.

It didn't take long for Owens to see Cullors crying on camera-- which urged her to issue a response. The political commentator defended her actions and labeled the co-founder as a liar, claiming her narrative was false and that she had no idea she was inside her home at the time.

Not only did Owens speak on the issue, but she also released camera footage of what took place that day. In the clip, Owens kept her composure while talking to the security guard and she even offered to vacate the premises.

While the issue took place weeks ago, Owens, seemingly, isn't done talking about it. Recently, she appeared on Akademiks' Off The Record podcast, a show centered around entertainment, music, and culture. AK reminded the 33-year-old of the incident, to which she responded, "I would never be a person that would show up and be banging on somebody's door."

When speaking about how she wound up outside of the property in the first place, Owens admitted that it had been a mistake. "There was a bunch of properties that we were visiting," she started, "and I was actually confused when I walked up to it. I thought that... was the community house-- we went to that one right after. They're both just mansions in L.A."

The Connecticut-born activist also expressed her initial reaction to seeing Cullors weeping on social media. "She was on Instagram fake crying, pretending that she had survived some attack, and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me? I couldn't have been nicer,'" she stated.

Check out the clip below.