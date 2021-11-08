Right-wing political pundit Candace Owens and Kanye West have a well-documented history dating back to 2018. Their up-and-down friendship has reached a new low, as Owens made some recent remarks about West's dishonest tendencies.

While responding to a tweet about Kanye's disingenuous approach to a Soulja Boy feature verse, Candace explained this is not new behavior, citing his two-faced behavior about their miscommunication three years ago: "Tbh he’s done this to a lot of people. Privately it’s one thing and then publicly it’s another. Feel like he’s hurt a lot people who have respected and looked up to him but never had to say sorry because he’s Ye. As an artist I respect him but as a man? Idk."

Owens was specifically referencing when Kanye showed admiration for "the way Candace Owen thinks" in a 2018 tweet, only to allegedly backstab her months later. After praising Owens, the two linked up to build a relationship, as Owens main political goal was to draw Black people away from the Democratic Party.

Kanye appeared to be on board with this campaign, which Owens referred to as "Blexit." But, when Owens began to roll out merchandise for this campaign, citing West as someone who helped design T-shirts, Kanye backtracked. He tweeted that she falsely credited the "Blexit" design to him when he had only referred her to a designer he knew: "I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it."

Kanye later distanced himself from politics, an event that ostracized Owens. After this fallout, the duo had appeared to be back on good terms with Kanye praising a book release of her's, and her vouching for Twitter to end Kanye's momentary suspension.

But now, Owens' and West's relationship in back in the gutter, as she rattled off several tweets accusing Kanye about lying about the Blexit debacle. While she was not specific about what Kanye lied about, she revealed she was very hurt by his actions: "I had national political exposure at the time but his lie caused international headlines claiming I was a “liar” who used him. Every person on my team and one person on his told me to drop the receipts but I didn’t. I was too shocked and hurt."

Check out Candace Owens' entire rant below.

[Via]