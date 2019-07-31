The U.S. Election season is nearly upon us, with current president Donald Trump's future hanging in the balance. As the Democrats debate in the hopes of deducing a party favorite, Republicans are left strategizing on how best to keep their foothold. Given that many celebrities, including no shortage of hip-hop icons, have openly lambasted Donald Trump, it's no surprise that some are using their influence to steer the course. Recently, Cardi B has thrown the majority of her weight behind Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, going so far as to be the centerpiece of his latest campaign video. It's not the first time Cardi has stepped into the political forum, and it would appear her involvement has ruffled a few Republican feathers.

Candace Owens, Conservative thinker and former friend of Kanye West, is among those tired of Cardi's political ambitions. In response to Cardi's growing involvement, Owens hit her with the Conservative go-to blow: the high-profile debate challenge. Owens issued the challenge on Twitter, putting $250,000 dollars on the line. "I see that @iamcardib is politically advocating for Bernie Sanders with claims that Trump is bad," wrote Owens, in the initial tweet. "I would like publicly offer 250k to a political campaign of her choosing if she will publicly debate her stance with either myself or ANY black conservative I choose."

Owens elaborated on her frustrations via Instagram, explaining that Conservatives are tired of artists attempting to Sway the course of the political discourse. "I am getting tired of cultural icons misleading their fans into political parties but being unwilling to have their positions challenged," she writes. "I think Cardi and I can showcase healthy debate and discussion amongst minorities, while allowing those that follow us to make a more informed decision."

Though Cardi didn't quite accept the challenge, she did respond to Owen's Tweets with an explanation of her own position. "My actual goal is to educate the Youth on our candidates," she writes. "To advocate and spread the message on ANY candidate they chose to support .The same way you do for your favorite.That is all." Cardi's response prompted yet another from Owens, though all signs point to this one being a one-and-done type situation. Do you think this would be an interesting conversation? And, moreover, do you feel that political conversation should be held exclusively by those familiar with politics?