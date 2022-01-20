Covid has become a bit of a touchy subject for many as people around the country deal with the pandemic and try their best to make sense of it; apparently, one of those people is Candace Owens. The conservative pundit jumped out the window and ripped Stephen A. Smith who stated that the vaccine saved his life.

Earlier this week, during an episode of First Take that saw the sports show personality make his anticipated return to the show and address the reason for his absence. In his explanation, Smith stated that he had been hospitalized with a nasty case of Covid, but he had managed to survive because he was vaccinated.

( Jason Davis/Getty Images)

“For me personally, it hit me differently. [Doctors] told me, had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn’t be here. That’s how bad I was. I had pneumonia in both lungs. My liver was bad, and it ravaged me to the point where even now, I have to monitor my volume, get to the gym every day ... I’m still not 100% with my lungs, but I’m Covid negative ... I’m on the road to recovery.”

Then, in modern-polarized-society fashion, Owens chimed in via Twitter after catching wind of his impassioned pro-vax rhetoric and unleashed her opinion, grounded in staunch anti-vax rhetoric. Owens began by tweeting, “Stephen A. Smith caught Covid, was hospitalized with severe symptoms, and *almost* died. He believes that this is proof that the vaccine he received, worked.Because he only *almost* died. We did it y’all. We’ve reached peak stupidity as a species.”





Feeling this tweet wasn’t enough, Owens allowed her Twitter-fingers to add a bit more to her criticism of Stephen A. Smith and others claiming the vaccine is helpful. “2020: Get vaxxed so you won’t catch or spread it!/2021: You can still catch & spread it but won’t get severely ill or hospitalized/2022: So you caught it and were hospitalized, but at least you didn’t die!/Next: you can still die but expect minimal suffering. Safe & effective!”

Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH as we are sure this isn't the last time we've heard from this story.