It looks as if Candace Owens isn't letting her foot off of LeBron James's neck just yet. The far-right political-pop culture figure has often captured the attention of the public over her controversial comments, and lately, she's been taking aim at LeBron James. The sports icon has been using his platform to bring awareness to police brutality and issues of social justice, and just weeks ago, Candace Owens tweeted about LeBron's take on the shooting of James Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"Yes—but even if a black man is armed with a knife, has a warrant for his arrest over sexually assaulting a minor, threatens to grab another weapon from his car, AND is physically resisting, officers still mustn’t defend themselves or else RACISM. ...Cuz Lebron James says so," she tweeted on August 27 along with a laughing emoji.

On Saturday (September 12), two Los Angeles sheriff's deputies were ambushed and shot. Both are reportedly in critical condition, and Candace Owens shared her thoughts about the incident on social media while calling out LeBron James in the process.

"Why does this happen?" Owens tweeted. "Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are 'literally being hunted'. This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric. The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame."

LeBron isn't the only celebrity who has felt the wrath of Owens. Recently, she engaged in an expletive-filled tit-for-tat with Cardi B. Check out Owens's tweet below.