We are still continuing to see the rippling effects of Ava DuVernay's Central Park Five-series When They See Us. Most recently, we reported on the real prosecutor behind the ordeal, Linda Fairstein, getting dragged to filth for her involvement in the wrongful incarceration of the five Black & Brown teenagers. The lawyer deactivated all her social media and was recently dropped from the non-profit organizations with whom she had been affiliated with for almost 20 years. The viewers also called for all her books to be pulled out from the shelves in an attempt to boycott her work and jeopardize her streak as a New York bestselling crime novelist.

While the opinions surrounding the documentary remain varied, in general, folks were outraged and DuVernay's attempt to shed light on the criminal justice system's treatment of minorities was overall successful. As the movie managed to ruffle some political feather, a commentator by the name of Candace Owens spoke up about the issue and brought in an interesting perspective. Owens shared her thoughts on the series via her Twitter and believed the show was brought up to influence the political decision making of African Americans in light of the 2020 elections.

The tweets, were precisely directed at Black people and stated: "How foolish do you have to be to believe that the Central Park 5 case is suddenly being unearthed and glamorized because people care about justice? WAKE UP, BLACK AMERICA! Millions of dollars are being spent to emotionally manipulate us ahead of an election cycle— AGAIN." Owens also thinks the whole thing is an attempt for leftists to emotionally manipulate Black people because "the media relies on black emotion."