If you're a hockey fan, then you know that the Montreal Canadiens are the most iconic team in the history of the NHL. With 24 championship banners, the Canadiens are a club with a celebrated past although in recent years, they haven't had a lot to cheer about. Despite having the best goalie in the league, Carey Price, the Canadiens have struggled to do damage in the playoffs, however, this year, that all changed.

The Habs had the worst record of any team that made the playoffs and in their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they were down 3 games to 1. Eventually, they came back and won the series before knocking off the Winnipeg Jets in 4. In the Stanley Cup semi-finals, the Habs played the Las Vegas Golden Knights who were favored to win it all. In true underdog fashion, the Habs had other plans and defeated them in six games, with the pivotal match going down last night in Montreal. The game was decided in overtime and as you can imagine, Habs fans were excited about their team's accomplishment.

Police cars were flipped over and smashed all while the streets were filled with fans who were going crazy. This is the first Stanley Cup Finals appearance for the Canadiens in 28 years. The Habs won it all in 1993 and this current playoff run contains numerous similarities to that season. Needless to say, there is a lot to be happy about in Montreal right now.

The Canadiens will now await the winner of the series between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning, which is headed to a Game 7 tonight. The Stanley Cup Finals will begin on Monday, June 28th.

