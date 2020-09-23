Over the weekend, it was reported that a letter containing the poison ricin addressed to Trump was intercepted by officials before reaching the White House. Turns out, it was a lady from Canada that sent it. Officials arrested Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier of Quebec at the U.S.-Canada border in Buffalo on Sunday.

The 54-year-old woman was held without bail after appearing in court for the first time. She told authorities that she was wanted for sending "the ricin letters" to Trump. Police reportedly found her with a gun and a knife when she turned herself in.

The criminal complaint reveals she addressed the letter to Trump, writing, "I found a new name for you: ‘The Ugly Tyrant Clown.’ I hope you like it."

"You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. I have US cousins, then [sic] I don’t want the next 4 years with you as president," she continues in the letter. "Give up and remove your application for this election. So I made a ‘Special Gift’ for you to make a decision. This gift is in this letter. If it doesn’t work, I’ll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I’ll be able to come. Enjoy. FREE REBEL SPIRIT”.”

Ferrier, who was previously incarcerated in Texas on weapon possession charges, also sent six letters to people who worked at jails and detentions centers where she was held. Those letters also contained ricin.

