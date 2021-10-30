Cuban Doll's relationships have always found their way onto the timeline and her latest is no exception. She was spotted canoodling with Canadian rapper Top5, who was recently arrested on charges of first-degree murder in Los Angeles for seeking revenge for his brother's killing.

Top5 was initially charged with accessory to murder for the death of 20-year-old Hashim Hashi back in January, but that was raised to first-degree murder and three counts of failure to comply with bail after the rapper spent five months on the run.

Despite getting caught up with the law, Top5 has still somehow managed to keep busy, in a new relationship with Cuban Doll. The rapper posted to his Instagram a raunchy video of the two getting up in each other's business. "I wasn't on the run, I was on vacation," the rapper wrote.

The two were also spotted posed up together, with Top5 kissing Cuban and grinding on each other.

Cuban has previously been romantically linked to Tadoe and 6ix9ine. The internet personality recently broke up with rapper JayDaYoungan, taking to Twitter to publicly out the rapper and stating his sexuality is the reason their relationship ending. "The real reason me & jay broke up I went through his phone & seen gay stuff," she tweeted. "Ain't nothing with that I never said anything because I don't thinks he ready to tell y'all maybe I'm wrong for even saying this but it's honestly truth." She added, "It's okay I'm GAY ALSO [heart emojis]."

