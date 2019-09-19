There isn't anything that anyone has ever done that doesn't have the potential to rear its ugly head in the future. Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau is finding that out for himself after a photo from 2001 began circulating on the internet. Prior to Wednesday, the picture had never seen the light of day, but someone decided it was time to toss a bit of controversy Trudeau's way during his campaign.

According to a lengthy report by Time, Trudeau was teaching at West Point Grey Academy, a private school, that hosted an "Arabian Nights"-themed shindig for parents of students along with staff and faculty. The then-29-year-old is seen in a picture posing alongside four women as Trudeau has painted his face and hands a dark color while he wears a robe with a matching turban. The photo is featured in the school's yearbook.

After Time broke the story, Trudeau was confronted by reporters who wanted to know what he thought about being accused of "Brownface." The Prime Minister said, "In 2001, when I was a teacher in Vancouver, I attended an end-of-the-year gala where the theme was 'Arabian Nights' and I dressed up in an Aladdin costume and put makeup on. I shouldn't have done that. I should have known better but I didn't. And I'm really sorry."

The beloved political figure has found himself on the receiving end of "Cancel Culture" who has deemed him an enemy, while others don't think he should be vilified for a costume.