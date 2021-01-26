mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Canada's TwoTiime Kicks The New Year Off With "Slower"

Aron A.
January 25, 2021 20:48
Slower
TwoTiime

TwoTiime is the one to look out for in 2021.


From the outside looking in, Toronto might be the most prominent city when it comes to Canadian hip-hop but it seems like Ottawa's TwoTiime is ready to put his town on the map. Over the course of 2020, the rapper kept his foot on the pedal with the release of "Hood Cry," the breakout anthem that's garnered upwards of 700K views so far. 

With a promising year ahead of him, TwoTiime is setting the tone for 2021 with the release of his latest single, "Slower." The rapper's follow-up to 2020's "Bigger Issues," TwoTiime's new record is an infectious banger with tinges of Caribbean influences trickling through the production. 

TwoTiime is making a convincing case that he's the next-up from Canada. Do you agree? Check his new song out below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Can't wait to take a trip
Iced wrists by Johnny Dang
'Cause I feel diamonds can help me feel a way
Rap money good, see the way that shit be comin' in
Shawty fell in love with the money and the melanin

