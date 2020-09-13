Canada, for the first time since March, reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

6 million people were tested for COVID-19 in Canada, as of Friday. 2.1% of the tests came back positive, resulting in 702 new cases, but importantly, no new deaths.

"Each day as we review the numbers above, I am reminded of the ways Canadians have pulled together to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer. "We have been physically apart from each other in order to plank the curve, but we have found new ways to be together, and connected, while at a distance."

Tam continued to reference to toll the pandemic has taken on Canadians' mental health: "Today is World Suicide Prevention Day and the need to be together, while apart, has never been stronger. COVID-19 has significantly changed our daily lives, and Canadians are reporting increased mental health needs.

"Now more than ever, we need to support one another by reaching out to our friends, family, neighbours, and community members. A text, email, letter or phone call can be a lifeline to someone who is struggling."

Canada has recorded 137,676 COVID-19 cases and 9,214 deaths in total as of Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, there have been 6.4 million cases and 193,000 deaths as of Saturday.

