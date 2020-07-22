Many people have been wondering how safe it is to date and have casual sex during the pandemic. In Canada, the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control is making some suggestions that will make life easier, coming through with a list of things to protect yourself from the coronavirus while still getting off, including the use of glory holes.

If you wondered why "glory hole" was trending this morning during your news check, you likely were not alone. The term, which describes a wall featuring a waist-height hole the size of an average man's penis, is somewhat of a taboo topic. However, it is being recommended for use during the pandemic for all those looking to continue their sexcapades while remaining rona-free.

Sharing a list of best practices for safe sex during COVID-19, the BC CDC suggests washing your body thoroughly before and after the act, washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, and washing sex toys before and after use. They also note that people should be wearing face masks or coverings as "heavy breathing during sex can create more droplets that may transmit COVID-19." Kissing and saliva exchange should be limited or restricted but the use of a glory hole is A-OK.

"Use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent face-to-face contact," suggests the CDC.

Already, the memes have begun flying on social media. That's not entirely shocking, though.