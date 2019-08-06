Cam'ron's Classic "Hey Ma" Was Released Today

To this day, the familiar groove of Cam'ron's iconic "Hey Ma" is enough to elicit a satisfied grin from any party. While Killa Cam's Come Home With Me is regarded by many as an essential part of the Roc Roster's glorious early-aughts run, "Hey Ma" is among the singles most often associated with the album. Today marks the track's seventeenth birthday, and it still sounds as crisp as it did upon its release. The follow-up single to "Oh Boy," "Hey Ma" featured production from the tandem of DR Period and Mafia Boy, who deliver something almost wholesome as a result. Of course, what's not wholesome about a successful romantic encounter?

Cam'ron acts as a worthy guide throughout his escapades, detailing his successful conquest with effortless charm. "We left the movies with Uzis, Suzuki wheels," he raps. "To the jacuzzi, I tell you, my boo be's real." Get it? Cam'ron is a man who values authenticity. Throw a youthful Juelz Santana into the mix, and you're looking at a Diplomats staple - one more than befitting of a celebratory throwback post. Do you have any fond memories to "Hey Ma?" Share them below.

Quotable Lyrics

We left the movies with Uzis, Suzuki wheels

To the jacuzzi, I tell you, my boo be's real

I mean she do be winning, Louie spinning

Go to the crib, she got the Gucci linen

I see boo be grinning

She looked and said "Cam, I know that you be sinning"

"Naw! I'm a changed man, look at the Range, ma'am

