It's been a long time coming but it appears that we'll finally receive the highly-anticipated sequel to Cam'ron's magnum opus, Purple Haze 2. In the world of hip-hop, this has arguably been one of the most anticipated albums this decade. The rapper announced the project over five years ago and it has faced numerous setbacks since. Initially slated to drop in December of 2015, it was pushed back indefinitely until this year.

Purple Haze 2 was supposed to have been released today but upon the drop of the "Believe In Flee" music video, Cam revealed that it would arrive on Dec. 20th instead. Pre-orders went up earlier today which also meant that he finally unveiled the tracklist. Purple Haze 2 will include sixteen tracks and features from Wale, Max B, Disco Black, Mimi, Shooter, and Jim Jones. The project also includes the previously released singles, "Believe In Flee," "This Is My City" ft. Max B, and "Big Deal." Although he hasn't shared the production credits, we're hoping that we get to see some production from The Heatmakerz.

Check the tracklist out below.

1. Toast to Me

2. Medellin

3. Losin’ Weight 3

4. K.O.P.

5. I Don’t Know (Ft. Wale)

6. Big Deal

7. Fast Lane

8. The Right One

9. This Is My City (Ft. Max B)

10. Keep Rising (Ft. Max B)

11. The Get Back (Ft. Mimi)

12. Just Be Honest (Ft. Mimi)

13. Ride the Wave

14. Killa Bounce (Ft. Disco Black)

15. Believe in Flee

16. Straight Harlem (Ft. Jim Jones & Shooter)